Last Updated : April 01, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Indian primary market may rock on after the fund-raising boom

    Fund raising from IPOs surged to a three-year high in FY21, and most experts are bullish about the new fiscal year, with some expecting a multi-year rally that will sustain investor appetite for public offers. Read this news piece here.

    Buzzing stocks: ICICI Prudential, HPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India to start vaccinating all above 45
    New income tax rules from April 1
    Tomorrow:

    IIT-Madras to celebrate Research Scholars Day

    Close

  • Big story

    Mamata Banerjee urges opposition leaders to unite against BJP

    The chief minister of West Bengal has urged prominent opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to join hands for an action plan to counter BJP’s alleged strategy of making life difficult for states ruled by non-BJP parties. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown

    Poll-bound Tamil Nadu government, on March 31, announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown across the state till April 30. Along with the current order, the existing restrictions will continue. Read this news piece here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Google Maps to get AR navigation in latest update

    In what might be the biggest yearly update the app has seen, Google is set to roll out a host of new features and improvements. Check the list of updates here.

  • Your Money

    Govt to infuse Rs 14,500 crore in 4 banks

    The capital infusion will be done through non-interest bearing bonds in four public sector banks--Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and UCO Bank. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Oscar nominated film Nomadland gives you a feeling of 'houselessness'

    Nomadland releases across India on April 2 after winning hearts and accolades the world over. Written and directed by Chloé Zhao, the film is now a contender for the Academy Awards. Read the film's review here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

