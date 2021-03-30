English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : March 30, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help you jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Au Revoir Ever Given!

    Au Revoir Ever Given!

    Container ship Ever Given which was blocked in the Suez Canal for a better part of the week, was successfully refloated on March 29. The ship was reported to be en-route to Great Bitter Lake a transit agent in the Suez Canal. Catch all of the recent updates on this crisis here. 

    Buzzing Stocks: Asian Paints, JSW Energy and Hindalco (Read More)

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Puduchery to seek support for the NDA in the Union Territory. Also, gaming firm Nazara Tech, which is backed by Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is set to make its Dalal Street debut.

    Close

  • Tech Tattle

    Data breach at Mobikwik

    A huge database containing sensitive details of 3.5 million users of MobiKwik, a Gurugram-based payments startup, appeared for sale online on a hacker forum on March 29. Read here to know more about this breach  which reportedly includes 36,099,759 files.

  • Business

    Global banks warn of possible losses from hedge fund default

    Swiss bank Credit Suisse said Monday it may have suffered a highly significant loss from a default by a U.S.-based hedge fund on margin calls that it and other banks made last week. Read here to know more these banks are in the process of exiting such positions in order to curb the potential losses.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions

    The United States's public health agency, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has said the COVID-19 vaccines of Moderna Inc and Pfizer-BioNtech were found effective in real-world conditions in its report March 29. Check details of what else CDC said about these vaccines, here. 

  • Auto

    Hydrogen-fuelled SUV?

    Great Wall Motor out its first hydrogen fuel-cell sport utility vehicles and launch a fleet of 100 hydrogen heavy trucks this year. Read here to know about its plan here. 

  • Tailpiece

    What is Kerala's Thrissur Pooram?

    Around this time last year, festivities surrounded Thrissur Pooram were dim due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, this time permission has been granted for onduct the Pooram (festival in Malayalam) on April 23 by authorities with some restrictions. Why do locals celebrate this festival? And what are the different activities that take place? Moneycontrol's Dinesh Unnikrishnan brings you all the details in this piece. 

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.