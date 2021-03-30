Tailpiece

What is Kerala's Thrissur Pooram?

Around this time last year, festivities surrounded Thrissur Pooram were dim due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, this time permission has been granted for onduct the Pooram (festival in Malayalam) on April 23 by authorities with some restrictions. Why do locals celebrate this festival? And what are the different activities that take place? Moneycontrol's Dinesh Unnikrishnan brings you all the details in this piece.