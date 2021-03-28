English
Last Updated : March 28, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his unlisted portfolio

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his unlisted portfolio

    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has said he has investments in private companies stretching to over a decade, and the returns he has made on his unlisted portfolio are higher than the one on listed firms. Read this piece to know what he thinks about corporate performance and growth opportunities.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    COVID-19: Maharashtra night curfew to take effect
    Tomorrow:
    Banks to remain closed as India celebrates Holi.

    Xiaomi to host mega event to launch Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi Mix series.

    Close

  • Big Story

    State elections 2021 get underway

    The first phase of West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls witnessed 79.79 percent and 72.14 percent voter turnout, respectively, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India. Read details here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    New COVID vaccine on cards

    Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Skoda releases Fabia details

    Skoda has released details of its upcoming Fabia. The company will be using the MQB-A0 platform from Volkswagen for the new generation model. Read this piece to know more.

  • Your Money

    Tips to save income tax

    The tax-saving investment season is about to end. Though we usually think of well-known avenues such as insurance, equity-linked or small-saving instruments, there are many other options that get you tax deduction benefits. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    Holi stickers from Facebook

    Celebrating the spirit of Holi, Facebook has launched special Holi-themed Avatar stickers so that users can send personalised and colourful wishes to their friends and relatives. Find out here how to get these stickers.

