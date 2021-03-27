Your Health

What experts have to say about COVID-19 variants, and what can keep us safe?

Amid rising concerns due to exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, and the detection of a double mutant of Coronavirus -- E484Q and L452R -- in 15-20 percent of the positive samples sequenced from Maharashtra, experts advise that vaccination, maintenance of physical distance and hand hygiene will help contain the second wave. Read this to know the experts' view.