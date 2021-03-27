English
Last Updated : March 27, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

    Sebi’s New Rules On Startups, Delisting, ESG And More, Explained

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced key changes in the rules for listing of startups while bringing in more transparency in the disclosure requirements for listed entities with a focus on the all-important ESG—environment, social and governance—parameters. It has also enhanced the delisting process and given retail investors more power in terms of access to information. Read here to know some of the important decisions by the market regulator.

  • Politics

    First phase of voting in Assam and West Bengal today

    The first phase of voting will be held for 47 assembly constituencies in Assam and 30 seats in West Bengal today. West Bengal is witnessing the most high-stakes battle with two-time chief minister Mamata Banerjee facing a tough challenge from the BJP amid a series of defections from her Trinamool Congress to the saffron party and corruption investigations against her party leaders, including her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

  • Big Story

    Tata-Mistry Case: What Supreme Court says?

    The Supreme Court on March 26 ruled in favour of Tata Sons, allowing the conglomerate's appeals against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Chairman. The apex court set aside the December 17, 2019 NCLAT order which allowed reinstatement of Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons and as a director on the board. The SC also dismissed appeals filed by Mistry-family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns an 18.37 percent stake in the salt-to-steel conglomerate. Here's what happened previously

  • Technology

    How NPCI plans to cap market share of apps like PhonePe and Google Pay

    The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates digital payment rails such as UPI, IMPS and BBPS, has shared details of how it plans to cap market share volumes of payment apps at 30 percent, a move aimed at providing an opportunity for multiple players and mitigate systemic risks that could arise out of a few dominating the space. Read this piece to know the details.

  • In Focus

    What's India plan plan to deal with Suez blockade?

    The Indian government on March 26 finalised a four-pronged plan to deal with the situation arising from the blockage of Suez Canal. This plan was chalked out in a meeting convened by the Logistics Division of the Department of Commerce on March 26. Read this copy to know the four-point strategy which the government will adopt in view of the Suez Canal blockage.

  • Road safety

    How the new, stringent driving tests will save lives on Indian roads

    The Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed the Lok Sabha that new and stringent tests will be required to clear one’s driving test, in order to obtain a driving licence. The statement also mentioned the fact that a more demanding passing percentage will be made mandatory across all states, along with sessions on Automated Driving Test Tracks before the real-world driving test. Read here to know how it will help to keep you safe on the roads.

  • Your Health

    What experts have to say about COVID-19 variants, and what can keep us safe?

    Amid rising concerns due to exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, and the detection of a double mutant of Coronavirus -- E484Q and L452R -- in 15-20 percent of the positive samples sequenced from Maharashtra, experts advise that vaccination, maintenance of physical distance and hand hygiene will help contain the second wave. Read this to know the experts' view.

