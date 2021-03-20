English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : March 20, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Another company backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to hit IPO

    Another company backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to hit IPO

    Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality may come out with its initial share sale next week. The initial public offer comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    BITS Pilani's APOGEE festival
    Make in India, tech transfer on table during Rajnath-Austin
    Tomorrow:
    PM Modi likely to visit Assam on March 21

    Amit Shah to release BJP's West Bengal manifesto

    Close

  • Big story

    Reddit investors adopt 3,500 gorillas in six days


    After the GameStop frenzy, Reddit's WallStreetBets (WSB) has now united to protect mountain gorillas. The investors have adopted 3,500 gorillas in six days. Read this news piece here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Punjab closes schools, colleges till March 31


    The chief minister also appealed to people to keep social activity in their homes to the bare minimum for the next two weeks to break the transmission chain. Read this news piece here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Will Google's career certificates change India's future?


    The tech giant’s certification programme can revolutionise the job market, making it skills oriented and inclusive, but experts say its success requires a change in mindset as Indian companies would still prefer people with conventional degrees. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Yes Bank, DCB Bank offer the best rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens


    The falling bank deposit rates have reduced monthly income of senior citizens sharply in the last one year or so. SBI Bank and Bank of Baroda offer 5.80 percent and 5.60 percent respectively on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Read this news piece here.

  • Tailpiece

    NASA completes major test on a rocket that could take us back to the moon

    NASA simulated a launch by firing the engines of the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket while it was anchored to a tower at its Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. Read more here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.