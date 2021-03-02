English
Last Updated : March 02, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    NSE says it faced at least 10 glitches since 2017

    NSE claims it has almost tripled its annual expenditure on technology to approximately Rs 900 crore over the last 3-4 years with a strong technology workforce, but February 24's technical glitch adds to the string of failures at India’s largest bourse. Read here.

    Buzzing Stocks: Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Torrent Power, and NMDC (Read Here)

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi to inaugurate 3-day Maritime Summit on March 2
    Supreme Court judges to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 2
    Tomorrow:
    MATR technologies IPO to launch on March 3

    Results of Municipal Corporation Delhi Bypolls on March 3

    Close

  • Big story

    Government receives bids amounting to Rs 77,000 crore in Spectrum Auction

    There were only three bidders - Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio - this year, as against seven bidders during the last spectrum auction in 2016. Read this piece here.

  • Coronavirus check

    All you need to know about vaccination drive

    As Phase-2 of the vaccination drive kick-starts in India, here’s all you need to know about the vaccination programme, eligibility, and how to go about it. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Why Toppr had to sell to Byju’s?

    This is the story of how Toppr was gobbled up by Byju’s, pieced together by weaving disparate strands from investors, competitors, people inside the two companies, and others. Read the inside story here.

  • Your Money

    GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

    GST collection in February stood at Rs 1.13 lakh crore, 7 percent higher year-on-year, but lower than an all-time high of nearly Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January, official data showed on March 1. Read this piece here.

  • Tailpiece

    Zoom Fatigue is real, here's what you can do to deal with it

    Humans tend to have vanity issues in general and a lot of us are very self-critical when it comes to the way we look. This effect multiplies when you are looking at your face during long calls. It's a taxing and stressful experience. Read more here.

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

