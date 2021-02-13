MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : February 13, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    IIP grows by 1% in December after blip in November

    IIP for December turned positive again and showed an expansion of 1 percent, primarily led by basic metals, pharmaceutical and petrochemical products, and an overall positive growth in the manufacturing sector. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    World Radio Day
    Mughal Garden to open for public
    Tomorrow:
    PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala

    Valentine's Day

  • Big story

    Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah trade barbs ahead of Bengal elections

    BJP and TMC both slug it out for primacy in the Assembly polls, which would take place only in April-May 2021. Read this news piece here.

  • Coronavirus check

    India, pharmacy of the world, falls behind on vaccinations at home

    In four weeks, health workers vaccinated only 7.5 million frontline workers on priority, a rate at which it would take India several years to reach its goal. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple’s AR app bridges time gap between For All Mankind's seasons

    The new complimentary AR experience is called For All Mankind: Time Capsule. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Despite Budget relaxation, pensioners may be better off filing I-T returns

    Budget’s concession on tax return filing for senior citizens comes with too many strings attached and more clarity is awaited. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Climate change and its imperatives for energy security

    The occurrences of flash floods are bound to increase in the near future because of the rise in temperature over the Himalayas, the higher sensitivity of smaller glaciers, and other geographical factors. Read more.

