you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : February 10, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    LIC IPO: Up to 10% of issue size to be reserved for policyholders

    LIC IPO: Up to 10% of issue size to be reserved for policyholders

    Centre will remain the majority shareholder and will continue to retain management control safeguarding the interest of policyholders, reveals MoS Finance Anurag Thakur. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Priyanka Gandhi to attend Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur
    RBI to announce Rs 20,000 crore open market operations
    Tomorrow:
    Amit Shah to visit Assam again

    Punjab Congress to hold protest against fuel price hike

    Close

  • Big Story

    Reforms will continue and none will be left behind, promises PM Modi

    In his 75-minute-long speech in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi crystallised and encapsulated his government’s achievements and vision for the country. Read this news piece here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Over 2.23 lakh beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine

    India has become the fastest country to vaccinate 6o lakh beneficiaries countrywide. This feat was achieved in just 24 days. The USA took 26 days to reach this mark whereas the UK achieved this in 46 days. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Koo app: Why are Indian ministers moving to the Twitter alternative?

    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, are among the prominent names who have joined Koo. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Centre to soon bring bill on cryptocurrencies

    MoS Finance Anurag Thakur has said regulatory bodies like RBI and SEBI do not have any legal framework to directly regulate cryptocurrencies as they are not currencies, assets, securities or commodities issued by identifiable users. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    How society has turned its back on mothers

    The crushing toll on working mothers’ mental health reflects a level of societal betrayal, say doctors. Read more here.

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

