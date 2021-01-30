MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 30, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Traders to remain cautious

    The Nifty 50 started off the February series on a weak note and fell for the sixth consecutive session on January 29. Traders remained cautious in the penultimate session ahead of the budget. Find out here what the traders should do on Budget day, according to analysts.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Mahagathbandhan to form human chain in support of farmers’ protest.
    PM Modi to chair all-party meeting to put forth govt's legislative agenda for Budget Session.
    Tomorrow:

    India, China to hold 9th round of military talks to resolve border dispute

    Close

  • Big Story

    GDP to grow by 11% in FY22: Economic Survey

    India's real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 11 percent in FY22, making it one of the world's fastest growing economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Economic Survey 2020-21 tabled in Parliament. Read the details here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Dr Reddy’s eyes approval for Sputnik V

    Dr Reddy’s said it is planning to apply for emergency-use approval of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by March. The company has completed dosing of the Russian vaccine on about 70 percent participants in the phase-3 bridge trial. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Spotify can now detect user’s mood

    Spotify, the music streaming app, has recently been granted a patent for technology that enables it to analyse voice data. The data to be analysed is collected via speech recognition which will theoretically allow Spotify to detect a user’s mood. Read here.

  • Your Money

    New pension plan on cards

    A standard immediate annuity policy with uniform features is all set to be launched from April 1. To be named Saral Pension, preceded by the company’s name, all life insurers will have to mandatorily offer this product. Read this piece to find out what’s on offer.

  • Tailpiece

    72-year-old whisky fetches a fortune

    A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland fetched more than $54,000 in an auction in Hong Kong. It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, was offered in an auction. Read here.

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

