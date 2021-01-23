MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 23, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Nearly 70% PMSes outperform Nifty

    The market is recording a stellar performance and it is visible in the returns of Portfolio Management Schemes (PMSes) too. About 67 percent of them beat the Nifty. Read this piece to know more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi to inaugurate 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations.
    The Finance Ministry to host customary halwa ceremony for Union Budget.
    Tomorrow:

    Three-day UP Diwas celebrations to begin

  • Big Story

    Farmer’s protest: Talks fizzle out again

    The eleventh round of talks between the Centre and farmer union leaders ended without any conclusion, a day after protesting farmers rejected the government's proposal to suspend the implementation of farm laws for 18 months. Read the details here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covaxin shows promise


    India's first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, Covaxin, showed enhanced immune response without any serious side effects in the participants enrolled for the phase 1 trials, according to the results published in The Lancet Infectious Disease journal. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Cambridge Analytica in tight spot

    Cambridge Analytica is in the news again as the Central Bureau of Investigation has booked the UK based firm along with Global Science Research Limited for collecting and harvesting unauthorised data of Indians from Facebook. Read here.

  • Your Money

    Invest prudently to save tax

    While it is good to complete your tax-saving investments early on or through the year, most of us procrastinate. Here are the most favoured tax-friendly investments. Find out which one is most suited for you here.

  • Tailpiece

    Travelling with a purpose

    The crises of 2020 — the pandemic and the killings of Black Americans — have caused many US travellers to rethink how and where to travel. Rather than taking luxury spa trips or sun-and-fun cruises, many are seeking to put more meaning into their future travels. Read here.

