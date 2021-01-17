MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 17, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    HDFC Earnings: Should you buy?

    Private sector lender HDFC Bank on January 16 announced its quarterly earnings for the October-December period of 2020. Take a look at key highlights from the lender's earnings reports here.

    Buzzing Stocks: (Read more)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these upcoming events

    Today:
    The National Investigating Agency has summouned farmer union leader for questioning.
    Tomorrow:

    Supreme court may pass orders on the Tractor Parades being held by farmers. Also, UK will look to shut all travel corridors.

  • Economy

    RBI likely to propose stricter rules for shadow banks

    The RBI is expected to set out proposals in a discussion paper next week, recommending that bigger shadow banks maintain a statutory liquidity ratio. Find full details here. 

  • Culture

    What's cooking in Thailand? Cannabis, apparently.

    Since becoming the first Southeast Asian country to legalise medical marijuana in 2018, Thailand has ploughed ahead on the extraction, distillation and marketing of cannabis oil. Take a look at how the hospitality industry is utilizing this ingredient across its diverse cuisine.

  • Coronavirus Impact

    What would Ron Weasley do during a lockdown?

    Without a magical wand in the real world to make the pandemic vamoose, Rupert Grint is using a range of activities to stay productive and happy. In this piece, Akshay Sawai talks about how the Harry Potter star used his time doing multiple activities amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  • Startup Tales

    PM Modi unveils Rs 1,000-crore 'Startup India Seed Fund'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 he unveiled a Rs 1,000-crore 'Startup India Seed Fund' to support startups and help budding entrepreneurs pursue innovative ideas. Find more details here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Banker turns bartender

    Earlier this week, former Standard Chartered banker Kasturi Banerjee who set up Stilldistilling Spirits in Goa about two years ago, launched Maka Zai rum. Read here to know about how she did it.

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

