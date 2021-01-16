MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 16, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Star Health Insurance eyes IPO

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Close

  • Big Story

    Piramal preferred bidder for DHFL

  • Coronavirus Check

    Europe vaccine rollout delayed

    Pfizer-BioNTech said deliveries of its leading coronavirus vaccine to Europe will be delayed in the weeks ahead, hampering the rollout as global deaths from the pandemic close in on two million. The unexpected news has shocked many European nations. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Wikipedia turns 20

    Despite being a nightmare for teachers everywhere, online encyclopedia Wikipedia has become the 13th most popular website in the world. Started back in January 2001, Wikipedia has turned 20 now. Read this piece to know more about the popular website.

  • Your Money

    All about UTI’s pension benefit fund

    In the industry’s early days, mutual funds had offered schemes targeting retirement savings. UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund is one such scheme. Does it still make for a compelling choice as your retirement vehicle? Find out here.

  • Tailpiece

    Joe the pigeon sparks furore

    Australian officials’ move to kill a racing pigeon from the US named Joe has triggered a controversy. The tale of the bird that travelled more than 8,000 miles only to end up on death row has caused a stir on the internet too. Read here.

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

