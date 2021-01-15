MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 15, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What’s in store for investors?

    What's in store for investors?

    The Indian market that started on a muted note on January 14, tracking weak global cues, managed to close in the green with the bulls taking control. Positive global cues and a fall in inflation helped the sentiment. Read this piece to know what investors should do today.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    HCL Technologies, the third-largest IT services company, will announce quarterly earnings
    L&T Finance Holdings, PVR and Shoppers Stop will declare quarterly earnings
    Tomorrow:
    India is going to start COVID-19 vaccination drive

    PM Modi will address Startup India International Summit

  • Big Story

    Donald Trump impeached

    President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House for a historic second time, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office. Read the details here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covaxin, Covishield to be treated equally

    India will treat a domestic COVID-19 vaccine “equally” with a prominent global one, even though the homegrown drug’s efficacy has not been proven, and people will have no choice which one they get, a top government official said. The details are here.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp faces legal challenge

    WhatsApp's updated privacy policy verges on user surveillance and threatens India's security, a petition filed in an Indian court said, presenting another legal challenge for the Facebook Inc-owned messenger. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    All about factor investing

    If you want to avoid mutual funds and create your own portfolio, you should give factor investing a try. The idea behind factor investing is simple – a specific attribute of all companies can be used to rank them to build a portfolio. Read this column to learn how to do it.

  • Tailpiece

    COVID-19 caller tune gets new voice

    If you were one among the many people who were absolutely done listening to Amitabh Bachchan every time you made a call, then there is good news for you. The caller tune featuring Amitabh Bachchan's voice has been replaced with a new one. Read here.

Budget 2021 | How govt can help healthcare sector become self-reliant post-COVID

