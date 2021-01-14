MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 14, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    Video Conferencing major Zoom, on January 12, announced it plans to raise $1.5 billion in a secondary share sale. Read here to know about how the company plans to sell 4.4 million new shares.

    Buzzing stocks: Power Grid, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion (Read more)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The government to sell up to 10 percent stake in SAIL; OFS to open.
    Tomorrow:

    Construction of the new parliamentary building will commence.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Adani Green's promoter sells company shares

    Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoter entity of Adani Green, has sold two crore shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd worth over Rs 1,840 through open market transactions. Find full details here. 

  • Your Money

    Health Industry and Budget 2021

    With the Budget 2021 coming up, there are quite a few things on the table. In this piece, Amit Chhabra articulates what the health industries expectations from the Budget are ranging from the ongoing pandemic to a low GDP.

  • Auto News

    Tesla's grand India unveil

    Tesla appears to be all over the airwaves, be it for its founder Elon Musk’s newfound status as the world’s richest man, or the fact that it will officially set-up an R&D space in  Bengaluru. Take a look at which models are likely to appear in Indian Tesla showrooms.

  • Economy

    Are you happy at work?

    It is that time of the year when workers of the world unite in anxiety. The  human resources departments have begun sending out emails about performance appraisals. In this piece, Jayadevan PK takes a look at how to tackle with events during this time of the year.

  • Tailpiece

    How a Tamil movie brought resurgence to Kerala cinemas

    In many Indian states, theatres reopened in October. But, in Kerala, screens only opened with the release of Vijay's Master, which started running in cinemas from January 13. Moneycontrol's Maryam Farooqui takes a look at how this film is helping cinemas in Kerala recover from the setbacks brought on by the pandemic.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.