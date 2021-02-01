MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : February 01, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Budget 2021 today, traders cautious

    The market remained in a bear trap for the sixth consecutive session on January 29 as traders maintained a cautious stance ahead of Union Budget, the big event of the year. Find out here what investors can expect on Budget day.

    Buzzing Stock:  Bandhan Bank (Read here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22.
    Cinema halls, theatres to operate at full capacity from today
    Tomorrow:
    Farmers’ unions, government to meet for 12th round of talks.

  • Big Story

    January GST collection hits record

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for January 2021 touched Rs 1.20 lakh crore. This is the highest GST revenue the government has collected since the rollout of the GST regime. Read the details here.

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    WHO probes COVID origin

    A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan market, the wholesale seafood centre in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Xiaomi denies Chinese military links

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said the US decision to include the company as a "communist Chinese military company" was "factually incorrect". Read this piece to know more.

  • Your Money

    Gold continues to glitter

    After a stupendous run through 2018 and 2019, gold prices have been weak in the second half of the CY2020. In the last six months, gold prices have declined 6.4 percent. However, many experts still say that gold must be an integral part of your portfolio. Here are the reasons.

  • Tailpiece

    Football clubs face cash crunch

    Across the world, football clubs are looking financially vulnerable. And the crisis seems to have hit even the game’s elite. In Europe, Barcelona, with Lionel Messi in its ranks, is reported to be on verge of bankruptcy. Read this piece to know more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

