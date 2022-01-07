Moneycontrol corporate wrap January 7

Tech

KPIT Technologies shares jump after Goldman Sachs's buy rating

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, KPIT Technologies on January 7 said that the company is very confident of the demand and business environment over next 3-5 years. The management said it is moving closer to the 18-20 percent EBITDA range. The stock has been upbeat after Goldman Sachs recently gave a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1040.