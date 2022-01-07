MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : January 07, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Moneycontrol corporate wrap January 7

Here's a wrap of all the important corporate stories of the day so far

Moneycontrol News

  • Jewellery

    Festive boost for Titan and Kalyan

    Jewellery players, especially Titan and Kalyan, have posted robust business updates for the third quarter. Titan's jewellery segment witnessed strong sales, led by festive demand, while watches and eyewear segment too reported strong growth. Its new buyer growth has been higher than total growth. Read more

  • Retail

    RIL share price gains after retail arm buys stake in Dunzo

    RIL shares clock handsome gains after the stake buy in Dunzo by one of its subsidiary. Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) has bought 25.8% in Dunzo for $200 million. In addition to the funding, Dunzo and Reliance Retail will also enter into certain business partnerships. Read more.

    Close

  • IT

    Hinduja Global Solutions tanks 20%; disappoints investors

    Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions hit 20% lower circuit as investors were disappointed on lower-than-expected dividend. The stock touched a low of Rs 2,855.54 on BSE, down 20% from its previous close. Hinduja Global Solutions announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 a share and one for one bonus share. Read more on this here.

  • Energy sector

    Shapoorji Pallonji sells 1.84 cr shares of SWREL to Reliance

    Shapoorji Pallonji and Company on January 7 said it has sold 1.84 crore shares of Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) to Reliance New Energy Solar after which its stake in SWREL has come down to 33.06 percent. Earlier, Shapoorji’s stake in SWREL was 42.76 percent, reported news agency PTI.

  • Tech

    KPIT Technologies shares jump after Goldman Sachs's buy rating

    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, KPIT Technologies on January 7 said that the company is very confident of the demand and business environment over next 3-5 years. The management said it is moving closer to the 18-20 percent EBITDA range. The stock has been upbeat after Goldman Sachs recently gave a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1040.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.