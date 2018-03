Jim Henson occasionally allowed his Muppets to make appearances in commercials where he felt the situation and product was particularly appropriate. One such product was a soft drink called X.X commercials featured a large green creature with a bright orange nose known as the “X Craver,” who would do almost anything to drink a X. Four different puppeteers operated the “Craver:” According to a 1975 production schedule, on October 30th, these puppeteers worked with the production staff to “Pre-light and shoot test for color and Muppet mobility” of the Craven puppet. Which iconic brand came out with this campaign?