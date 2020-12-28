MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 28, 2020 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Markets likely to maintain positive momentum, experts say

    Markets likely to maintain positive momentum, experts say

    The Indian market witnessed strong volatility during the week gone by but eventually settled flat for the week. Take a look at the direction where the markets are likely headed, according to experts.

    Buzzing stock: Biocon, IndusInd Bank. (Read more)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India's COVID-19 vaccination kicks off with a mock drill starting December 28.
    Tomorrow:

    ED will bring in Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut for questioning related to the PMC Bank scam case.

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    This is how Pfizer, BioNTech is winning vaccine race

    What was an epidemic hitting China hardest soon morphed into a global health crisis, forcing governments to close borders, schools and offices. Read here to know how Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is zooming ahead of its competition.

  • Tech Tattle

    Story behind some of the world's most iconic labels

    Nokia was first a firm that made rubber boots. YouTube was also a video dating site when it began its operations in 2005. Take a look at the origin stories of some of the world's most iconic labels.

  • Global Watch

    What happens if the US runs out of money on December 29?

    US President Donald Trump's threat not to sign a $2.3 trillion spending package approved by Congress has already shuttered an emergency unemployment aid program and threatens a partial federal government shutdown at midnight on December 29. Here is what we know so far.

  • Healthcare

    Why 2020 has been a watershed year for healthcare firms going digital

    The use of internet of technologies, machine learning and robotics, virtual reality and blockchain technologies are no more exotic technologies but have now started to become mainstream in healthcare. Read here to know how the world of healthcare has changed as a result of the pandemic.

  • Tailpiece

    Everything you need to help your kids study at home

    The year 2020 saw a complete overhaul of lifestyle for both adults and children. While adults worked from home, children started learning at home. Take a look at an essential list of tools and devices you can buy to make it easier for your child to study at home.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.