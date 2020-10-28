172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|money-was-given-as-loans-not-deposits-rh-associates-tells-bombay-hc-report-6026621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kutchi-Visa-Oswal Community Fraud: Money was given as loans, not deposits, RH Associates tells Bombay HC: Report

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had in September arrested two of the co-owners of RH Associates and six others.

Moneycontrol News
Pic for representation

Broking firm RH Associates, accused of investment fraud, told the Bombay High Court that the deals were "genuine business transactions" and not those of an attractive "deposit scheme."

A petition filed by Mukesh Chheda, a partner at the firm, said the transactions were not deposits, but "loans" issued at an agreed interest rate, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The firm has been accused of duped members of the Kutchi-Visa-Oswal community, an influential business community in Mumbai.

RH Associates said the company is not covered under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, since it is not a "financial establishment," the report said.

The company cited the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) case to support its argument. In the case, the Bombay HC had said NSEL was performing the role of stock exchanges, where buyers were aware of the seller.

"The petitioners too, are agents and/or brokers, who have not floated any scheme but provided a platform, not as sophisticated as NSEL, to ensure that a lender and a borrower enter into a legit, genuine and harmonious business transaction. The petitioner ensured that the lender and borrower are familiar with each other’s identity even before transacting directly," the petition said.

Rajesh Shah, a resident of Goregaon, had filed a police complaint against RH Associates in July 2020.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had in September arrested two of the co-owners of RH Associates and six others, including Chheda.

The persons arrested had allegedly cheated 241 people to the tune of Rs 76 crore by accepting money from them by offering 12 percent annual interest rate, Hindustan Times reported.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 09:29 am

