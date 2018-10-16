Money transfers between digital wallets, meal and gift cards to be reality soon

You will soon be able to transfer your money between digital wallets such as Paytm, Mobikwik, PhonePe, and others. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued operational guidelines that promote interoperability of prepaid payment instruments (PPI) such as mobile wallets, meal and gift cards, among others.

In the notification, the banking regulator said all financial companies issuing PPIs have to be compliant with Know-Your-Customer (KYC) guidelines and shall have a board-approved policy for achieving interoperability.

“It is a great step for the adoption of digital payments as this makes us equal to banks and will give customers more confidence in using these instruments for small value transactions and there are no constraints in using the wallets. Now, a wallet user can make payments in any store where cards are accepted. They can also make payments on Amazon, Flipkart or anywhere else using any wallet money,” said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder of Mobikwik.

This opens up the entire ecosystem of payments and usage of money through any medium without restrictions, he added.

"All participating PPI issuers shall be guided by the technical specifications/ standards/requirements for achieving interoperability through UPI and card networks as per the requirements of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the respective card networks," the notification said.



Where PPIs are issued in the form of wallets, interoperability across PPIs shall be enabled through UPI.

Where PPIs are issued in the form of cards, the cards shall be affiliated to the authorised card networks.

All PPI issuers intending to implement interoperability through UPI and/or card networks shall adhere to the instructions contained in these guidelines. PPI issuers operating exclusively in specific segments like Meal, Gift and MTS may also implement interoperability.

The interoperability shall be facilitated to all KYC-compliant PPI accounts and entire acceptance infrastructure.



The central bank had promised interoperability to mobile wallets in October last year.

"Card networks are allowed to onboard PPI issuers to join their network and non-bank PPI issuers are permitted to participate as members/associate members of authorised card networks,” RBI said in the statement.

For the purpose of settlement, a non-bank PPI issuer can participate directly or through a sponsor bank arrangement as the case may be. Non-bank PPI issuers shall adhere to the requirements of the respective card network’s settlement system.

PPI issuers operating exclusively in specific segments like Meal, Gift and MTS can also allow interoperability. However, meal or gift cards given by companies to their employees are tax-exempt and it is unclear how a transfer of money from such cards to wallets that do not enjoy tax exemption will be treated.

For now, interoperability, that allows transactions between digital wallets, is expected to bring a paradigm shift in the digital payments industry.