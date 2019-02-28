App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Ki Baat | 'Be smart, make investments' the new mantra for women

In this episode of “Money Ki Baat”, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony heads to Dadar Market in Mumbai to find out how women budget their monthly expenses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A lot goes behind managing a household's monthly budget. From ensuring there's food on the table and school fees are paid on time to saving enough money for an emergency, women have to stay on top of everything. She is usually the one in-charge of managing a family's monthly income effectively.

Watch this video to find out why investing is becoming a priority for women today.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 09:42 am

tags #Business #India #Money Ki Baat #Smart Investing for Women #Smart Women Investors #video

