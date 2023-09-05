Monetary policy has to be forward looking: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Drawing an analogy, Shaktikanta Das said the conduct of monetary policy is like driving a car on the road with potential ditches and speed bumps.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on September 5 said monetary policy has to be forward looking and adopting a policy approach looking only at the rear-view mirror can lead to accidents.

Drawing an analogy, Das said the conduct of monetary policy is like driving a car on the road with potential ditches and speed bumps.

"Driver needs to see ahead and regulate the speed of the car. If driver reacts suddenly to a speed bump, he can cause accident," Das said delivering the Delhi School of Economics Diamond Jubilee Distinguished Lecture on Tuesday.

The RBI has been fighting a hard battle against a persistently high inflation in the last few years. The BRI has hiked repo rate, the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks, by 250 bps since May, 2022 to fight inflation.

The MPC has a mandate to keep retail inflation at 4 percent target within a tolerance band of 2-6 percent.

Inflation has been easing so far this year but is yet to show a consistent softening pattern. India's headline retail inflation rate crashed past the upper bound of the RBI's 2-6 percent tolerance range in July and shot up to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent, spurred on by a massive increase in vegetable prices.

Inflation in India is likely to remain elevated in the near terms but government policies will prevent it from rising further, S&P Global Ratings Economist (Asia Pacific) Vishrut Rana said on Tuesday.

Liquidity management

Das said the RBI planned liquidity management in the post covid era in a way not to disrupt price stability.

"Most of our liquidity injection measures were announced for one year or three year periods. This enabled them (market participants) to plan their activities in a manner to return the money to central bank in one year or three years," Das said.

Going by the past experience, RBI was able to adopt a unique and innovative approach which has enabled RBI to roll back covid time special meaures which were undertaken, the Governor added.

"Unless you roll them back in time, it will undermine financial stability. That’s one of the reasons why we see finanicial stabililty and banking sector stability in our economuy," Das added.

