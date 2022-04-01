English
    Mondelēz India bags CNBC-TV18’s IBLA Brand Campaign of the Year Award

    The company through its new campaign called ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad’ aimed at helping small businesses create scalable avenues of engagement with consumers.

    April 01, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST

    Mondelēz India won the Brand Campaign of the Year at CNBC-TV18’s 17th Indian Business Leader Awards (IBLA) for the second edition of its ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad’ initiative, part of the ‘Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge?’ campaign.


    The campaign made Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan the brand ambassador for hundreds of local businesses that were adversely affected by the pandemic.


    The initiative was aimed at helping small businesses create scalable avenues of engagement with consumers. The campaign allowed local retailers to make a version of these ads specific to their stores through the use of AI-powered technology developed by Rephrase.ai, a company that makes videos using artificial intelligence.


    Conceptualised by Ogilvy India and Wavemaker, the campaign promoted over 2,000 stores and also allowed consumers and shopkeepers to make an ad for a store of their choice on notjustacadburyad.com. The campaign was promoted through hyperlocal outdoor ads in different areas with a ticker that displayed store names of a specific area. The campaign video garnered lakhs of views online.


    In 2020, Mondelēz India, the maker of Oreo biscuits and Cadbury Dairy Milk and Toblerone chocolates, supported local ventures that had been hit by lockdowns, but managed to survive. Last year, the company decided to take things a step further and Cadbury Celebrations decided to make Diwali 2021 a joyous occasion for thousands of retail partners across the country.

    The Brand Campaign of the Year Award seeks to recognise the most impactful mass media/advertising campaign. Nominees were shortlisted based on criteria such as campaigns/communication that have been acknowledged by/featured in industry forums, panels and awards.

    first published: Apr 1, 2022 06:16 pm
