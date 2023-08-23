English
    Momentous occasion: President on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

    In a video message after watching the live-telecast of Moon landing, the president said scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 which is an event that happens once in lifetime .

    PTI
    August 23, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST
    Congratulating ISRO scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said it is a momentous occasion which has made India proud.

    "I congratulate ISRO, everybody involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead," she said.

