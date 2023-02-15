 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mom-and-Pop investors keep faith in India despite Adani rout

Bloomberg
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Hanoz Mistri is among the small investors in India who believe the carnage that has wiped off about $130 billion from the value of Adani shares won’t damp the long-term prospects for the nation’s equities.

Individual stock investors in India are keeping faith in the country’s $3.1 trillion equity market even after a punishing selloff in Adani Group shares threatened to drag down one of the world’s best-performing indexes since the pandemic.

Hanoz Mistri is among the small investors in India who believe the carnage that has wiped off about $130 billion from the value of Adani shares won’t damp the long-term prospects for the nation’s equities. The ship-broker, who previously owned Adani group stocks, plans to continue investing in companies such as commodity businesses that benefit from India’s expanding middle class.

“India is a great consumption story and I am confident this journey will continue,” Mumbai-based Mistri said in a phone interview.

Retail investors such as Mistri are part of a groundswell that is changing the face of the world’s second-biggest emerging market. Roughly 1 million new trading accounts are opened every month, and the total has now climbed above 110 million, more than the populations of South Korea and Spain combined.