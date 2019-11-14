MOIL Q2 net profit falls to Rs 88.61 crore

State-owned MOIL on November 14 reported a 15.68 percent decline in net profit to Rs 88.61 crore during the September quarter.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 105.10 crore in the year-ago period, MOIL said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the said period fell to Rs 306.32 crore from Rs 402.85 crore in July-September 2018-19.

Expenses during the period under review slumped to Rs 201.85 crore as against Rs 227.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, operates six mines in Maharashtra and four in Madhya Pradesh.

The company produces and sells different grades of manganese ore.