App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

MOIL Q2 net profit falls to Rs 88.61 crore

Total income during the said period fell to Rs 306.32 crore from Rs 402.85 crore in July-September 2018-19.

Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned MOIL on November 14 reported a 15.68 percent decline in net profit to Rs 88.61 crore during the September quarter.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 105.10 crore in the year-ago period, MOIL said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the said period fell to Rs 306.32 crore from Rs 402.85 crore in July-September 2018-19.

Close

Expenses during the period under review slumped to Rs 201.85 crore as against Rs 227.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

related news

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, operates six mines in Maharashtra and four in Madhya Pradesh.

The company produces and sells different grades of manganese ore.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 147.35 apiece on the BSE, up 0.82 percent over previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #Business #MOIL #Results

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.