Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

MOIL revises manganese ore rates

Providing the details, it said the prices of ferro grade has increased by 5 per cent

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run MOIL has revised the rates of various grades of manganese ore and other products. The fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products are effective from September 1, 2018, the MOIL said in a statement.

Providing the details, it said the prices of ferro grade has increased by 5 per cent.

"The prices of SMGR, Chemical Grade and Fines have been continued as prevailing since August 1, 2018. However, a discount at the rate of 10 per cent will be offered on the prices effective from September 1, 2018 on specific grades of material (BGL523, DBL456 and& DBL457)," it added.
First Published on Sep 1, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Business #mining

