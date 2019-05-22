MOIL Q4 net profit rises over 5% to Rs 135.08 crore

State-run MOIL on May 22 reported a 5.71 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 135.08 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 127.78 crore during the same quarter a year ago, MOIL said in a BSE filing.

During January-March quarter of 2018-19, its total income grew by 10 percent to Rs 487.50 crore from Rs 443.13 crore in the year-ago period.

MOIL's total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 298.05 crore as compared with Rs 242.28 crore in the year-ago quarter.

MOIL produces and sells different grades of manganese ore. It operates 10 mines, six of which are located in Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra, and four are in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.