App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

MOIL Q4 net profit rises 10% to Rs 128 cr

State-run MOIL today reported 10 percent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 127.78 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had clocked Rs 115.80 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, MOIL said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run MOIL today reported 10 percent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 127.78 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had clocked Rs 115.80 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, MOIL said in a BSE filing.

During the January-March quarter of 2017-18, its total income grew by 39 percent to Rs 443.13 crore, from Rs 318.76 crore in the year-ago period.

MOIL's expenses during the quarter under review were higher at Rs 242.28 crore as compared to Rs 147.47 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

MOIL produces and sells different grades of manganese ore. At present, it operates 10 mines, six located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.