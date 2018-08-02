App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

MOIL Q1 net up 16% at Rs 113 cr

The total expenses of the company dropped to Rs 191.38 crore, over Rs 232.87 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's top manganese ore producer MOIL today posted 16 percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 113.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018-19, on the back of lower expenses. It had posted standalone net profit of Rs 97.7 crore in the year-ago period, MOIL said in a filing to BSE.

However, the total income of the company in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal declined to Rs 360.98 crore, over Rs 381.66 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses of the company dropped to Rs 191.38 crore, over Rs 232.87 crore in the year-ago period.

MOIL produces and sells different grades of manganese ore. At present, MOIL operates 10 mines, six located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #Business #MOIL #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.