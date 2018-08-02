MOIL Q1 net up 16% at Rs 113 cr

The total expenses of the company dropped to Rs 191.38 crore, over Rs 232.87 crore in the year-ago period.
The country's top manganese ore producer MOIL today posted 16 percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 113.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018-19, on the back of lower expenses. It had posted standalone net profit of Rs 97.7 crore in the year-ago period, MOIL said in a filing to BSE.
However, the total income of the company in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal declined to Rs 360.98 crore, over Rs 381.66 crore in the year-ago period.
The total expenses of the company dropped to Rs 191.38 crore, over Rs 232.87 crore in the year-ago period.