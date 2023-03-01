 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MOIL hikes price of all ferro grades, electrolytic manganese dioxide, share gains

Mar 01, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

The change in prices comes into effect from March 1, MOIL Ltd has said in an exchange filing

Basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) has been increased from Rs 1,95,000 PMT to Rs 2,00,000 PMT

MOIL Ltd has hiked by 8 percent the prices of all ferro grades of manganese ore with a manganese content of Mn-44 percent and above. The change comes into effect from March 1, the company has told exchanges.

The prices of all other ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content below Mn-44 percent, SMGR (Mn-30 percent and Mn-25 percent), fines and chemical grades have been kept the same, the company said on February 28.

The basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been increased from Rs 1,95,000 PMT to Rs 2,00,000 PMT.

At 10.24 am, MOIL Ltd was trading at Rs 151.55 on the National Stock Exchange, up 0.70 percent from the previous close.

first published: Mar 1, 2023 10:27 am