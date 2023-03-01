English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MOIL hikes price of all ferro grades, electrolytic manganese dioxide, share gains

    The change in prices comes into effect from March 1, MOIL Ltd has said in an exchange filing

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    Basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) has been increased from Rs 1,95,000 PMT to Rs 2,00,000 PMT

    Basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) has been increased from Rs 1,95,000 PMT to Rs 2,00,000 PMT

    MOIL Ltd has hiked by 8 percent the prices of all ferro grades of manganese ore with a manganese content of Mn-44 percent and above. The change comes into effect from March 1, the company has told exchanges.

    The prices of all other ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content below Mn-44 percent, SMGR (Mn-30 percent and Mn-25 percent), fines and chemical grades have been kept the same, the company said on February 28.

    The basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been increased from Rs 1,95,000 PMT to Rs 2,00,000 PMT.

    At 10.24 am, MOIL Ltd was trading at Rs 151.55 on the National Stock Exchange, up 0.70 percent from the previous close.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #ferro grades #MOIL Ltd
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 10:27 am