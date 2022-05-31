MoEVing signs pact with Sona Comstar to develop tech, design components for comm e-mobility applications

Electric mobility platform MoEVing has signed a pact with automotive technology firm Sona Comstar to develop technologies and design components suitable for various commercial electric mobility applications in the domestic market.

The Gurugram-based MoEVing is a holistic technology player focused on full-stack solutions for the mass adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

Sona Comstar and MoEVing are committed to developing cost-effective technologies to drive faster adoption of electric mobility in India, a statement said on Monday.

MoEVing has deep data intelligence around vehicle performance, driver behaviour, geospatial intelligence and duty cycles. These are some of the vital inputs to a high-quality component design, it said.

Sona Comstar will use these data-backed insights to innovate and develop the products for its discerning customers, it added. ”We are excited to collaborate with MoEVing, which would assist us with data-backed insights that will enable us to design and develop the right products for our EV customers in India,” said Singh, CEO at Sona Comstar.

This collaboration, according to him, is yet another step towards offering cost-effective solutions to drive faster adoption of electric mobility in the country. ”With our real-time data capturing of vehicle, battery, and driver behaviour, we can measure and improve vehicle economy and provide analytical insights into the whole EV ecosystem,” said Mragank Jain, founder-CSO, MoEVing.