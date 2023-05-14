English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Modi spoke to Putin and Zelensky, war stopped and Indian students in Ukraine could return home: Rajnath Singh

    "PM Modi did what no other country was able to do," the senior BJP leader said while addressing the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Maha Sammelan.

    PTI
    May 14, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
    File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.

    "PM Modi spoke to (Russian president Vladimir) Putin and (Ukraine president Volodymyr) Zelensky. He also spoke to (US president Joe) Biden when needed. The war stopped briefly and Indian students in Ukraine could return home," Singh said.

    "PM Modi did what no other country was able to do," the senior BJP leader said while addressing the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Maha Sammelan in Aurangabad.

    Singh spoke of the valour and sacrifice of Maharana Pratap and the battle of Haldighati. "Maharana Pratap ate rotis made of grass but never compromised with self-respect," he added.

    "If you understand his dedication, then you will call his times as Maharana kal (era) and not as Mughal era," Singh said.

    "Be it Haldighati or Galwan valley, India's head has always been held high and will remain so," the minister said.

    Singh said under Modi as PM, India's weapons exports, which were Rs 900 crore in 2014, were over Rs 16,000 crore now.

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Narendra Modi #Rajnath Singh #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: May 14, 2023 09:34 pm