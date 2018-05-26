Modi govt at 4 LIVE: Vikas has become a vibrant mass movement, says PM

Live now
May 26, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Four years of Modi govt: Here's how deadlines changed govt offices
Four years of Modi government: GST, demonetisation and other key reforms India has seen under NDA
Modi govt's schemes benefitted 22 crore poor families: Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah inaugurates exhibition
BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi govt
Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt
’48 months vs 48 years’: Modi govt to celebrate 4th anniversary with eye on 2019
Ahead of May 26, PM Modi shared shared the details of the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ in a series of tweets.
Mood of the Nation survey shows drop in NDA's popularity
Congress to launch parallel campaign on May 26
"On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India’s transformation. Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
Four years of Modi govt: Here's how deadlines changed govt offices
‘Which destination would be best for a sojourn?’ A question which corporate employees begin to ponder during summer’s sweltering heat, now dominates conversations of senior IAS officers. Thanks to Modi government, the bureaucrats are longing for a holiday.
Deadlines becoming sacrosanct, files getting cleared faster and exponentially increasing work pressure are some of the bold changes that senior bureaucrats across ministries noticed after four years of Modi government. This, in-turn, has increased the stress level among senior IAS officers, making them yearn for a vacation to reboot from the burgeoning pressure.
Four years of Modi government: GST, demonetisation and other key reforms India has seen under NDA
Four years of the Modi government have come to a close and it’s that time of the year when citizens of this nation decide to look back and analyse major reforms brought by the NDA government so as to decide which party to vote for in the next general assembly elections.
While the NDA government has diligently filled in their KRAs (Key Result Areas) hoping for an appraisal next year, the Opposition led by the Congress has announced that they will observe “Vishwasghat Divas” or Betrayal Day across the country “to highlight the failure of pre-poll promises and misgovernance of the BJP-led government.
"India's GDP in current prices went up by 31 percent between 2013-17 while the corresponding global rise was four percent," Sitharaman said.
"In the four years of the government, sanitation coverage in the country rose from 38 percent in 2014 to 83 percent in 2018 with over 7.25 crore toilets being built. As many as 3.6 lakh villages were declared open defecation free, she said. Over 31.52 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened and 5.22 crore families benefited from life insurance cover provided at an annual premium of Rs 330," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said while giving a presentation with '48 months of transforming India' being its catchline.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the BJP to its maiden majority in the Lok Sabha in 2014 general election. PM Modi government and his party have stepped up their outreach in the run up to the next polls scheduled for 2019.
The party on the occasion also unveiled a new slogan 'Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas' (clean intentions, right development) as it launches a nation-wide drive to highlight the government's works.
Modi govt's schemes benefitted 22 crore poor families: Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah said the Modi government's welfare schemes in its four years have benefitted 22 crore poor families and has set an example of how a pro-people dispensation is run. In his brief address to the media to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government, Shah claimed that the current dispensation has taken the country's self-pride to the highest level.
Speaking about the exhibition, Union Minister Vijay Goel said the exhibition has highlighted various transformational infrastructure projects worth above Rs 150 crore and the achievements of various flagship schemes and policies undertaken by the government. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Health Minister J P Nadda and many senior party leaders were present.
BJP president Amit Shah inaugurates exhibition
BJP chief Amit Shah inaugurated an exhibition on various schemes and infrastructure projects launched under the Modi government to mark its fourth anniversary. The exhibition was organised at the Ambedkar International Centre by Union Minister Vijay Goel.
"I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our Government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as the NDA government turns four.
BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi govt
The BJP will launch a fortnight-long programme to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, with its president Amit Shah leading an exercise to reach out to one lakh personalities from different walks of life to highlight its achievements. The programme will start on May 27, in which all ministers — both from the Centre and BJP-ruled states, MPs, MLAs, mayors and all other office-bearers of the party will reach out to personalities or experts or influential people across the country, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter.
Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt
The Congress will “expose” the Modi government over its alleged failure on various fronts in the last four years and will observe May 26 as “Vishwasghat Divas” (Betrayal Day), party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said here today. The party will mark four years of the completion of the Modi government with protests in every district of the country, Gehlot and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a joint press conference.
Four years of Modi government: BJP's new theme is all about development and intentions
On the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, BJP is celebrating its achievements and preparing for the general elections next year. In the onset of the last year, the party has come up with a new tagline.
’48 months vs 48 years’: Modi govt to celebrate 4th anniversary with eye on 2019
With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government about to complete four years in power, preparations for grand celebrations are in place. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led government will be using 26 May as an opportunity to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Sources in the BJP told News18 that the tagline for the fourth anniversary will be '48 months vs 48 years' where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be pitching the achievements of the ruling party in the last 48 months as against ‘48-year rule by the Gandhi family’.
4 years of Modi government: These 11 stocks rose over 1,000% since 2014
If your investment journey coincided with formation of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, you may be sitting on a tidy profit.
Ahead of May 26, PM Modi shared shared the details of the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ in a series of tweets below.
Mood of the Nation survey shows drop in NDA's popularity
According to a ABP-CSDS Mood Of The Nation survey, more people who believe that the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not merit a second chance to form the government post-2019 Lok Sabha elections. Close to 47% of the total 15,859 respondents are of the opinion that the Modi government does not deserve to be voted back to power in 2019.
Less than two of every five or 39% thought it deserved a second chance, with the rest being non-committal.
The survey also found that anti-Modi government sentiments were especially strong among the country’s religious minorities.
The theme of the celebration would largely be the pro-poor initiatives of the government, such as Ujjawala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Social media, including blogs, would also be used to reach out to the people to showcase the government's achievements.
Congress to launch parallel campaign on May 26
The Congress will launch a parallel campaign, titled "India Betrayed". AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala released posters for the same on Friday, saying "Vishwaasghaat Diwas" or "Betrayal Day" in bold.
The BJP will also look to hold regional press meet in 40 cities that look to highlight the achievements of the NDA government since 2014.