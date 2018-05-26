Modi govt at 4 LIVE: Built 7.5 cr toilets in last 4 years, says PM

Live now
May 26, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
And with this Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends his address in Cuttack, Odisha.
India will continue to grow and there is still a long journey: PM
People responsible for scams worth Rs 5,000 crore are out on bail and these people who are involved in scams are united today. They are not together to save the country but to save their families: PM
Due to the Mahanadi water dispute, farmers of Odisha are suffering. We are committed to resolve their problems and address the challenges they have to face: PM
Highest record of foreign investment has been recorded in the last 4 years in India: Modi
More than 1400 old laws have been scrapped. The obligation to take a job interview with Group C and D has been scrapped: PM
There is lack of proper health facilities in several places. Situation is worse here in Odisha. I wonder what were the previous govts doing? Even if state govts aren't carrying out their responsibilities properly, centre is doing everything it can in this direction: PM in Cuttack.
We have controlled inflation which was higher during Congress rule: Modi.
Under the leadership of the BJP, the NDA government is taking the country out of many unfinished projects: PM Narendra Modi in Cuttack.
For us, development and good governance is the way for good politics, says Modi.
"We have introduced better transport communication, better education system, better infrastructure facilities. We have changed the street lights to LED lights which resulted in saving crores of rupees. We used that money now for other social purposes," says Modi in Cuttack.
The NDA government is on correct path; people have put their seal of approval, says Modi.
"Over 18,000 homes have electricity. Within next year there will be fully connectivity between the village and cities. There will be well road connectivity. From 1947 to 2014, there were six crore toilets. but last fours, there was newly built around more than seven crores toilets," says PM Modi.
"NDA government is working towards the benefit of common people. I can assert that my government is working with the people’s mandate, not from any Janpath," says PM Modi.
"If Congress and its family understood that, then the country would never have been in the state it was in before 2014. Give the poor just slogans of "gareebi hatao", give broken roads and hospitals to the middle class - that is all that the Congress did. Half the people did not have gas connections, electricity, half the villages did not have roads, toilets. Everything was incomplete. Vote bank politics was the reason behind this. And when we talk about vote bank politics, some people call it communalism," says PM Modi.
Why didn't Congress realise that the poor are not being entertained at banks? Why didn't the Congress ever see that the lives of poor people also hold value and they also need life insurance: PM Modi
Till 2014 39% of the population had access to sanitation facilities, today the figure is over 80%. From independence till 2014 there were around 6 crore toilets in the country but in last four years 7.5 crore toilets have been made: PM Modi in Odisha's Cuttack
In this Union Budget, Ayushman Bharat Yojana was announced which will provide medical services worth Rs 5 lakh per year for free to people and the first step towards this has begun, says Modi.
From 1947 to 2014, 13 crore LPG connections were given. In last 4 years, NDA government has given more than 10 crore new LPG connections, says Modi.
While addressing a rally in Cuttack on completion of 4 years in power, PM says, 'Chaos was caused for some when we made strict laws against black money, it made many come together & stand on the same stage, those accused in big scams are coming together now.'
It is important to remember the issues which the nation was facing 4 years ago, the atmosphere there was four years ago. It is important to remember how much did the family, which ruled the nation for 48 years, cared for it : PM Narendra Modi in Cuttack
Cong has ruled this country for the longest time and what have they done for this country? Family first is their motto. Who can forget the huge scams?: PM Narendra Modi
4 former CMs are in jail and this is our fight against corruption, this has brought a lot of people together on the same stage: PM Narendra Modi
Government of commitment, not confusion, says PM Narendra Modi at Cuttack, Odisha.
"When there is a government of commitment and not confusion, companies that do not pay debts now have to open their lockers and pay up. Jandhan accounts are opened. Rs 80,000 crore could be saved from going into the wrong hands," says PM Modi.
Today the BJP has over 1500 legislators in the country. These victories are not wins for any leader, this is the victory of the people. This is the win for those mothers who have been freed from smoking chulhas. This is the win of those girls who have been helped by Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. This is the win of the youth helped by Skill India and Mudra Yojana. This is the win of the farmers who are guaranteed 1.5 times of the cost of produce," says PM Modi.
Jab desh mein confusion nahi commitment waali sarkar chalti hai tab hi surgical strike jaise faisle liye jaate hain. Jab confusion nahi commitment wali sarkar chalti hai tab hi 'One Rank Wala One Pension' jaisa dashkon se atka hua faisla laagu hota hai: PM Modi in Cuttack
While addressing a rally in Cuttack Modi said, "In these four years, the 125 crore Indian have come to believe that our India can change. Today the nation is going from 'Kala Dhan to 'Jan Dhan', from bad governance to good governance."
Many who are in the NDA govt have lived in poverty and that is why betterment of the poor is their biggest priority. It is a government whose President, Vice President & Pradhan Sevak, all have lived in poverty: PM Modi in Cuttack