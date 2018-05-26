Modi govt at 4 LIVE: Built 7.5 cr toilets in last 4 years, says PM

Today the BJP has over 1500 legislators in the country. These victories are not wins for any leader, this is the victory of the people. This is the win for those mothers who have been freed from smoking chulhas. This is the win of those girls who have been helped by Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. This is the win of the youth helped by Skill India and Mudra Yojana. This is the win of the farmers who are guaranteed 1.5 times of the cost of produce," says PM Modi.