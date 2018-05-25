App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 25, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi govt at 4 LIVE: BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi govt

Follow this blog to keep track of all the events marking the completion of four years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

highlights

  • May 25, 09:05 PM (IST)

    BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi govt 

    The BJP will launch a fortnight-long programme to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, with its president Amit Shah leading an exercise to reach out to one lakh personalities from different walks of life to highlight its achievements. The programme will start on May 27, in which all ministers — both from the Centre and BJP-ruled states, MPs, MLAs, mayors and all other office-bearers of the party will reach out to personalities or experts or influential people across the country, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter.
     

  • May 25, 06:03 PM (IST)

    Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt

    The Congress will “expose” the Modi government over its alleged failure on various fronts in the last four years and will observe May 26 as “Vishwasghat Divas” (Betrayal Day), party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said here today. The party will mark four years of the completion of the Modi government with protests in every district of the country, Gehlot and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a joint press conference.

    Read the full report here.

  • May 25, 05:00 PM (IST)

    Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt

    The Congress will “expose” the Modi government over its alleged failure on various fronts in the last four years and will observe May 26 as “Vishwasghat Divas” (Betrayal Day), party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said here today. The party will mark four years of the completion of the Modi government with protests in every district of the country, Gehlot and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a joint press conference.

    Read the full report here.

  • May 25, 04:48 PM (IST)

    ’48 months vs 48 years’: Modi govt to celebrate 4th anniversary with eye on 2019

    With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government about to complete four years in power, preparations for grand celebrations are in place. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led government will be using 26 May as an opportunity to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    Sources in the BJP told News18 that the tagline for the fourth anniversary will be '48 months vs 48 years' where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be pitching the achievements of the ruling party in the last 48 months as against ‘48-year rule by the Gandhi family’.

    Read the full report here.

  • May 25, 02:01 PM (IST)

    Ahead of May 26, PM Modi shared shared the details of the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ in a series of tweets below.

  • May 25, 01:03 PM (IST)
  • May 25, 01:02 PM (IST)

  • May 25, 12:34 PM (IST)

    Mood of the Nation survey shows drop in NDA's popularity
    According to a ABP-CSDS Mood Of The Nation survey, more people who believe that the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not merit a second chance to form the government post-2019 Lok Sabha elections. Close to 47% of the total 15,859 respondents are of the opinion that the Modi government does not deserve to be voted back to power in 2019.

    Less than two of every five or 39% thought it deserved a second chance, with the rest being non-committal.

    The survey also found that anti-Modi government sentiments were especially strong among the country’s religious minorities.

  • May 25, 12:30 PM (IST)

    The theme of the celebration would largely be the pro-poor initiatives of the government, such as Ujjawala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Social media, including blogs, would also be used to reach out to the people to showcase the government's achievements.

  • May 25, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Congress to launch parallel campaign on May 26
    The Congress will launch a parallel campaign, titled "India Betrayed". AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala released posters for the same on Friday, saying "Vishwaasghaat Diwas" or "Betrayal Day" in bold.

  • May 25, 12:03 PM (IST)

    The BJP will also look to hold regional press meet in 40 cities that look to highlight the achievements of the NDA government since 2014.

  • May 25, 11:51 AM (IST)

    The Modi government looks to hold a series of media events between May 24 and May 28, along with the attendance of at least four Union ministers, according to media reports.
     

  • May 25, 11:43 AM (IST)

    The Modi Government will complete four years since it first took office after securing a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Follow this blog to view the all related coverage around the event. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.