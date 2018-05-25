Modi govt at 4 LIVE: BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi govt

Live now
May 25, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi govt
Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt
Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt
’48 months vs 48 years’: Modi govt to celebrate 4th anniversary with eye on 2019
Ahead of May 26, PM Modi shared shared the details of the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ in a series of tweets.
Mood of the Nation survey shows drop in NDA's popularity
Congress to launch parallel campaign on May 26
BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi govt
The BJP will launch a fortnight-long programme to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, with its president Amit Shah leading an exercise to reach out to one lakh personalities from different walks of life to highlight its achievements. The programme will start on May 27, in which all ministers — both from the Centre and BJP-ruled states, MPs, MLAs, mayors and all other office-bearers of the party will reach out to personalities or experts or influential people across the country, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter.
Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt
The Congress will “expose” the Modi government over its alleged failure on various fronts in the last four years and will observe May 26 as “Vishwasghat Divas” (Betrayal Day), party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said here today. The party will mark four years of the completion of the Modi government with protests in every district of the country, Gehlot and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a joint press conference.
Read the full report here.
Four years of Modi government: BJP's new theme is all about development and intentions
On the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, BJP is celebrating its achievements and preparing for the general elections next year. In the onset of the last year, the party has come up with a new tagline.
Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt
The Congress will “expose” the Modi government over its alleged failure on various fronts in the last four years and will observe May 26 as “Vishwasghat Divas” (Betrayal Day), party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said here today. The party will mark four years of the completion of the Modi government with protests in every district of the country, Gehlot and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a joint press conference.
Read the full report here.
’48 months vs 48 years’: Modi govt to celebrate 4th anniversary with eye on 2019
With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government about to complete four years in power, preparations for grand celebrations are in place. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led government will be using 26 May as an opportunity to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Sources in the BJP told News18 that the tagline for the fourth anniversary will be '48 months vs 48 years' where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be pitching the achievements of the ruling party in the last 48 months as against ‘48-year rule by the Gandhi family’.
Read the full report here.
4 years of Modi government: These 11 stocks rose over 1,000% since 2014
If your investment journey coincided with formation of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, you may be sitting on a tidy profit.
Ahead of May 26, PM Modi shared shared the details of the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ in a series of tweets below.
Mood of the Nation survey shows drop in NDA's popularity
According to a ABP-CSDS Mood Of The Nation survey, more people who believe that the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not merit a second chance to form the government post-2019 Lok Sabha elections. Close to 47% of the total 15,859 respondents are of the opinion that the Modi government does not deserve to be voted back to power in 2019.
Less than two of every five or 39% thought it deserved a second chance, with the rest being non-committal.
The survey also found that anti-Modi government sentiments were especially strong among the country’s religious minorities.
The theme of the celebration would largely be the pro-poor initiatives of the government, such as Ujjawala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Social media, including blogs, would also be used to reach out to the people to showcase the government's achievements.
Congress to launch parallel campaign on May 26
The Congress will launch a parallel campaign, titled "India Betrayed". AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala released posters for the same on Friday, saying "Vishwaasghaat Diwas" or "Betrayal Day" in bold.
The BJP will also look to hold regional press meet in 40 cities that look to highlight the achievements of the NDA government since 2014.
The Modi government looks to hold a series of media events between May 24 and May 28, along with the attendance of at least four Union ministers, according to media reports.
The Modi Government will complete four years since it first took office after securing a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Follow this blog to view the all related coverage around the event.