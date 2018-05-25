Modi govt at 4 LIVE: BJP, Congress to hold parallel events on May 26

’48 months vs 48 years’: Modi govt to celebrate 4th anniversary with eye on 2019

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government about to complete four years in power, preparations for grand celebrations are in place. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led government will be using 26 May as an opportunity to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources in the BJP told News18 that the tagline for the fourth anniversary will be '48 months vs 48 years' where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be pitching the achievements of the ruling party in the last 48 months as against ‘48-year rule by the Gandhi family’.

