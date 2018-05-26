Modi govt at 4 highlights: BJP's return to power in 2019 no challenge but certainty, says Amit Shah

Live now
May 26, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Modi provided scam-free governance; India now 'bright spot' in global economy: Arun Jaitley
Uddhav Thackeray releases audio of Devendra Fadnavis purportedly asking BJP workers to use all means to win
Modi govt ended politics of dynasty, ushered politics of development: Amit Shah
Congress says Modi govt 'betrayed' people in four years
NDA govt failed to 'deliver on promises' made to people: Puducherry CM
Balasaheb tolerated BJP's misdeeds, I won't: Uddhav Thackeray
Four years of Modi govt: A look at NDA's efforts in renewable energy schemes
Four years of Modi govt: Key legislations NDA govt brought in force
In four years of Modi govt, BJP has expanded its presence in 20 states
Road to 2019 election looks tough as BJP fails to garner a majority in Karnataka
Four years of Modi government: Here's how the key welfare schemes have performed
4 years of Modi govt: Investor wealth rose Rs 62 lakh cr as over 300 stocks turned multibaggers
Four years of Modi government: 36 trips, 54 countries and PM’s international diplomacy
Four years of Modi govt: Here's how deadlines changed govt offices
Four years of Modi government: GST, demonetisation and other key reforms India has seen under NDA
Modi govt's schemes benefitted 22 crore poor families: Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah inaugurates exhibition
BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi govt
Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt
’48 months vs 48 years’: Modi govt to celebrate 4th anniversary with eye on 2019
Ahead of May 26, PM Modi shared shared the details of the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ in a series of tweets.
Mood of the Nation survey shows drop in NDA's popularity
Congress to launch parallel campaign on May 26
No achievements, unprecedented assault on India's social fabric in 4 years of Modi: Left
The Left today claimed that the BJP government has nothing to show for its four years at the centre except "failures and rhetoric" and should be ousted from power.
The CPI (M) alleged that these four years had seen an "unprecedented assault" on India's social fabric and the livelihood of the people.
The future of the country and the people can only be safeguarded and improved with the ouster of this government, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.
BJP's return to power 'no challenge but certainty', 2019 polls will be Modi vs 'Modi hatao' brigade: Amit Shah
Asserting that BJP's return to power in 2019 is "not a challenge but a certainty", its president Amit Shah today projected the next Lok Sabha polls as a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to "remove corruption and poverty" and the Opposition's single-point agenda of 'Modi Hatao'.
On the Modi government's fourth anniversary, Shah listed details of its "successes" and heaped scorn on the likely challenge from Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, saying he may have declared himself a prime ministerial candidate but his bid has not got support from even his party colleagues, let alone other opposition leaders.
Next PM should be 'kaamdar', 'jimmedar' and 'imandar': Kapil Sibal
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'naamdar' (dynast) barb, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the people of the country want the next prime minister to be 'kaamdar', 'jimmedar' and 'imandar' who is not in the habit of making hollow promises.
"People of the country want the next prime minister to be not only 'kaamdar' (one who works) but also 'jimmedar' (responsible) and 'imandar' (honest) who is not a 'jumlawar' (one who makes hollow promises)," Sibal told reporters here.
He was referring to the "naamdar" barb by Modi apparently targeted at Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his campaign in the Karnataka Assembly election.
Modi govt ended politics of dynasty, ushered politics of development: Amit Shah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the politics of appeasement and dynasty, and ushered in politics of development, BJP President Amit Shah said today. Shah, during a press conference, also listed the achievements of the NDA government on its fourth anniversary, Shah said.
He said that with the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC, the government exhibited its political willingness to take on the country's adversaries.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended politics of appeasement, dynasty and casteism, and ushered politics of development," Shah said.
The BJP president said the government has also resolved the long-pending issue of One Rank One Pension within a year of coming to power.
And with this Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends his address in Cuttack, Odisha.
India will continue to grow and there is still a long journey: PM
People responsible for scams worth Rs 5,000 crore are out on bail and these people who are involved in scams are united today. They are not together to save the country but to save their families: PM
Due to the Mahanadi water dispute, farmers of Odisha are suffering. We are committed to resolve their problems and address the challenges they have to face: PM
Highest record of foreign investment has been recorded in the last 4 years in India: Modi
More than 1400 old laws have been scrapped. The obligation to take a job interview with Group C and D has been scrapped: PM
There is lack of proper health facilities in several places. Situation is worse here in Odisha. I wonder what were the previous govts doing? Even if state govts aren't carrying out their responsibilities properly, centre is doing everything it can in this direction: PM in Cuttack.
We have controlled inflation which was higher during Congress rule: Modi.
Under the leadership of the BJP, the NDA government is taking the country out of many unfinished projects: PM Narendra Modi in Cuttack.
For us, development and good governance is the way for good politics, says Modi.
"We have introduced better transport communication, better education system, better infrastructure facilities. We have changed the street lights to LED lights which resulted in saving crores of rupees. We used that money now for other social purposes," says Modi in Cuttack.
The NDA government is on correct path; people have put their seal of approval, says Modi.
"Over 18,000 homes have electricity. Within next year there will be fully connectivity between the village and cities. There will be well road connectivity. From 1947 to 2014, there were six crore toilets. but last fours, there was newly built around more than seven crores toilets," says PM Modi.
"NDA government is working towards the benefit of common people. I can assert that my government is working with the people’s mandate, not from any Janpath," says PM Modi.
"If Congress and its family understood that, then the country would never have been in the state it was in before 2014. Give the poor just slogans of "gareebi hatao", give broken roads and hospitals to the middle class - that is all that the Congress did. Half the people did not have gas connections, electricity, half the villages did not have roads, toilets. Everything was incomplete. Vote bank politics was the reason behind this. And when we talk about vote bank politics, some people call it communalism," says PM Modi.
Why didn't Congress realise that the poor are not being entertained at banks? Why didn't the Congress ever see that the lives of poor people also hold value and they also need life insurance: PM Modi
Till 2014 39% of the population had access to sanitation facilities, today the figure is over 80%. From independence till 2014 there were around 6 crore toilets in the country but in last four years 7.5 crore toilets have been made: PM Modi in Odisha's Cuttack
In this Union Budget, Ayushman Bharat Yojana was announced which will provide medical services worth Rs 5 lakh per year for free to people and the first step towards this has begun, says Modi.
From 1947 to 2014, 13 crore LPG connections were given. In last 4 years, NDA government has given more than 10 crore new LPG connections, says Modi.
While addressing a rally in Cuttack on completion of 4 years in power, PM says, 'Chaos was caused for some when we made strict laws against black money, it made many come together & stand on the same stage, those accused in big scams are coming together now.'
It is important to remember the issues which the nation was facing 4 years ago, the atmosphere there was four years ago. It is important to remember how much did the family, which ruled the nation for 48 years, cared for it : PM Narendra Modi in Cuttack
Cong has ruled this country for the longest time and what have they done for this country? Family first is their motto. Who can forget the huge scams?: PM Narendra Modi
4 former CMs are in jail and this is our fight against corruption, this has brought a lot of people together on the same stage: PM Narendra Modi
Government of commitment, not confusion, says PM Narendra Modi at Cuttack, Odisha.
"When there is a government of commitment and not confusion, companies that do not pay debts now have to open their lockers and pay up. Jandhan accounts are opened. Rs 80,000 crore could be saved from going into the wrong hands," says PM Modi.