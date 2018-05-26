Modi govt at 4 highlights: BJP's return to power in 2019 no challenge but certainty, says Amit Shah

No achievements, unprecedented assault on India's social fabric in 4 years of Modi: Left

The Left today claimed that the BJP government has nothing to show for its four years at the centre except "failures and rhetoric" and should be ousted from power.

The CPI (M) alleged that these four years had seen an "unprecedented assault" on India's social fabric and the livelihood of the people.

The future of the country and the people can only be safeguarded and improved with the ouster of this government, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.