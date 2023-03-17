 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Modest but realistic airline summer schedule on the cards

Ameya Joshi
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Oil prices are still high and the rupee has slid close to 10 percent over the last year. How will this all play out with profitability? Air fares may remain high as airlines try to make ends meet.

Traditionally, airlines have relied on seasonality to plan their schedules. Of course, everything has gone for a toss since March 2020, when COVID-19 reached India. Until early 2022, air traffic was entirely dependent on COVID waves. Once things normalised, air traffic is coming back with a vengeance so much so that in February 2023, the highest single-day, post-COVID traffic was recorded in what’s traditionally a lean quarter.

Data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows the regulator has approved 22,907 weekly flights across airlines in the summer schedule, compared to 25,309 weekly flights last year, a decrease of 9.5 percent. The regulator had approved 21,941 weekly flights across airlines in the ongoing winter schedule. Sequentially, the change is 4.4 percent.

This will be the last full season of operations for AirAsia India, which will merge with Air India Express by November this year. This will also be the last summer schedule for Vistara, which is to merge with Air India by March 2024.

The summer is expected to be a bumper one for airlines after a terrific winter on what is still being classified as revenge tourism post the pandemic. Passenger numbers have touched pre-COVID levels and on certain days are averaging higher than ever before.