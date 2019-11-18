Modernization Vs Legacy: Where do Indian Banks Stand?

Cloudera Inc., the Enterprise Data Cloud Company, has been working with a diverse set of industries such as telecom, pharma, auto and government organisations that are highly data-driven and strongly regulated by data governance and data privacy.

With a fair understanding of the challenges these companies face, Cloudera has been building various platforms to address the same.

To understand how banks and financial institutions are processing and storing data, and what are the key parameters for BFSI companies to succeed in their data-driven journey, Moneycontrol spoke to Vinod Ganesan, Country Manager – India & South Asia, Cloudera.

As Ganesan puts it, “BFSI is a classic segment which was never able to adopt public cloud with that intensity though they had lot of use cases. And the biggest issue for them was around Data Sovereignty. However, the good news is that public cloud vendors like Amazon, Microsoft etc., have all now invested in very large data centres in India. So, the Sovereignty issue is taken care of.”

Having said that, where do Indian Banks stand in this data-driven journey? “A lot of them have embarked on modernisation as an initiative to start addressing whatever issues they had with their traditional platforms and find ways and means to co-exist through these modernization initiatives. Today, banks are trying to plug those holes to offer data protection and seamless service to their customers,” he added.

Is cloud infrastructure secure?

We must look at this through two lenses, said Ganesan. “When enterprises had an inhibition to move the data on to public cloud, they were worried if this environment was prone to attacks and threats, where somebody can steal the data. But, if you look at the security mechanisms that Cloud Service Providers are offering, they are equal to or better than what the private enterprises have put in their own framework. So, there is a possibility of data being stolen from your own environments. You cannot suddenly say it's worse when I go to the public cloud.

“We must understand that penalties are stringent with whatever contracts they sign with multiple organisations. The only concern was that of sovereignty because these guys didn’t have data centres in control. So, you never know whether your data was lying within or outside the geographies you are in,” he added.

The second lens, according to Ganesan is, “when they provide you the environment and you are moving your data. When you move the data, are you moving the associated contexts? That was something that enterprises lagged big time. Nobody had such mechanisms including whatever solutions existed. So, you had to set it up all over again from scratch. In the process, you lost the whole lineage and the association with that data. When you look at it from the context of a General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), there are personally identifiable information that cannot be accessed. They must be masked. But, if you didn’t have those mechanisms and controls in place, the moment you moved the data, you lost the context. And somebody can easily look at the data and pick it up.

“Now what is happening is, apart from role-based access, at Cloudera, we have gone one step ahead and are offering attribute-level access controls. Wherever that data is provisioned, it is flagged as personally identifiable information (PII) and nobody will be able to see what’s inside it. Now those concerns are slowly getting addressed and people are warming up to see how fast they can adopt public cloud.”

Are Indian banks on the right path when it comes to data management?

Replying to this specifically from an Indian bank's perspective, Ganesan gives the example of YES Bank, which is the fourth largest private sector bank in the country today. “They were young and sensibly their management said that they do not want to go down the same path that their peer groups have gone, and course correct. Rather, they wanted to look at the learnings to accomplish the business benefits. So, they never went with the traditional data warehouse model. Right from day one, they implemented a data lake and started bringing all the customer-related data on to a single repository. Today if you look at it, the customer turnaround during their whole campaign management is far better than any of the other peer banks. And that’s because they consciously chose the architecture that allows them to support that. On top of that, they are now onboarding all the Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) related initiatives. Now, there are these relatively young banks who have gone ahead and taken that call and have built on the modern platform.”