Moderna’s COVID vaccine: What the USFDA briefing document says about its safety, efficacy, Asian participants

COVID-19 vaccine (representative image)

The USFDA’s panel of outside experts, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), will be meeting today to review Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. The USFDA has already put out a briefing document to help the panel members, who will discuss and vote on whether to recommend the vaccine or not.

The 54-page document contains information on the clinical trials, safety and efficacy data, population analysis, and importantly, assessments and recommendations made by individual USFDA reviewers.

It is still not known whether Moderna’s vaccine will be available in India or not.

Here are a few important things gleaned from the document on Moderna’s vaccine:

Efficacy

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Phase-3 trial of Moderna’s vaccine recruited 30,400 participants. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart, in adults 18 years of age and older. The primary efficacy endpoint is the reduction of Covid-19 incidence among participants in the period 14 days after dose two.

In an interim analysis using a data cut-off of November 7, 2020, the vaccine has shown efficacy of 94.5 percent in preventing Covid-19 infection occurring at least 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine. The sample draw for interim analysis has five COVID-19 cases in the vaccine group and 90 COVID-19 cases in the placebo group.

The efficacy estimates have been similar across age groups, genders, racial and ethnic groups, and participants with medical comorbidities associated with high risk of severe COVID-19.

Secondary efficacy analyses suggested that the vaccine helps in preventing severe COVID-19 following the first dose.

The final analysis based on a data cutoff of November 21, 2020, with a median follow-up of over two months post the second dose, has shown similar but slightly lower efficacy. Data in the final scheduled analysis has demonstrated efficacy of 94.1 percent with 11 COVID-19 cases in the vaccine group and 185 COVID-19 cases in the placebo group.

The efficacy in this analysis, when stratified by age group, was 95.6 percent for participants 18-65 years of age and 86.4 percent for participants greater than 65 years of age. Women have slightly lower efficacy at 93.5 percent.

Safety

On December 7, 2020, Moderna submitted additional follow-up data on safety with a cutoff of November 25, which represents a median of 9 weeks of follow-up after dose two.

The most common adverse reactions associated with the vaccine were injection site pain (91.6 percent), fatigue (68.5 percent), headache (63 percent), muscle pain (59.6 percent), joint pain (44.8 percent), and chills (43.4 percent).

Severe adverse reactions (SAEs) occurred in 0.2 to 9.7 percent of the participants, and were more frequent after the second dose than the first. The SAEs are less frequent in participants above 65 years of age as compared to younger participants.

Among unsolicited adverse events of clinical interest, which could possibly be related to the vaccine, lymphadenopathy was reported in 173 participants (1.1 percent) in the vaccine group and 95 participants (0.63 percent) in the placebo group. Lymphadenopathy is swelling and tenderness of the vaccination arm.

There were no anaphylactic or severe allergic reactions. But there were three reports of Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis) in the vaccine group and one in the placebo group. The USFDA said currently available information is insufficient to determine a causal relationship with the vaccine.

Asian relevance

The clinical trial included 47.4 percent females. About one quarter of the participants were individuals above 65 years of age. There were 36.5 percent participants of colour, with 9.7 percent of overall participants being African-American, 4.7 percent Asian, and less than 3 percent belonging to other racial groups. Twenty percent of the participants were Hispanic.

The Asian population is of particular interest in the Indian context. The briefing doesn't give a break-up of ethnicities among Asians, but the data says that efficacy within the Asian population is 100 percent. The study took place entirely in the US.

Pfizer-BioNTech, which has a size of 38,000 participants for phase-3, has 82.9 percent White participants, while Asians were just about 4.3 percent. Pfizer conducted trials in the US, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. The efficacy rate for the diverse ethnic group was 74.4 percent. In contrast, the company’s overall efficacy was 95 percent.

Pfizer has filed for emergency-use authorisation in India. The data regarding the Asian population will be important during the review of Pfizer’s and possibly Moderna’s application by the Indian drug regulator in future.

Storage

The Moderna vaccine comes as a frozen suspension stored between -25º C to -15ºC as a multi-dose vial containing 10 doses. The vaccine must be thawed prior to administration. Vials can be stored refrigerated between 2° to 8° Celsius for up to 30 days prior to first use.

Unopened vials may be stored between 8° to 25°C for up to 12 hours. After the first dose has been withdrawn, the vial should be held between 2° to 25°C and discarded after six hours.