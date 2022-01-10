MARKET NEWS

Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

The company also said it was developing a booster vaccine candidate, called mRNA-1273.529, that targets the fast-spreading Omicron variant and expects it to advance into clinical trials in early 2022.

Reuters
January 10, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (Image Source: Reuters)

Moderna Inc said on Monday it expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its COVID-19 vaccine, and about $3.5 billion from potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.

The company in November said its sales could be in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion in 2022.

Moderna said it was in active discussions for additional COVID-19 vaccine contracts this year.

Booster doses of the company's current COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron at both 50 microgram and 100 microgram dose levels, the drugmaker said.
first published: Jan 10, 2022 07:03 pm

