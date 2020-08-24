Moderna concludes advanced talks with EU for COVID-19 vaccine supply

The potential agreement provides for an option for member states to buy an additional 80 million doses for a total of up to 160 million doses, the company said.
Moderna Inc said on Monday it has concluded advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The potential agreement provides for an option for member states to buy an additional 80 million doses for a total of up to 160 million doses, the company said.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:30 pm