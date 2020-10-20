Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel eyes December for emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccine

4 | COVID-19 vaccine rollout unlikely before fall 2021, experts say: An effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of 2021, according to experts working in the field of vaccine development. Researchers at McGill University in Canada carried out a survey of 28 experts working in vaccinology in late June 2020. "Experts in our survey offered forecasts on vaccine development that were generally less optimistic than the timeline of early 2021 offered by US public officials," Jonathan Kimmelman, a professor at McGill University, said in a statement.

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive of pharma firm Moderna, said the federal government could authorise emergency use of the company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in December. This approval would only take place if it gets positive interim results in November from a large clinical trial.

Bancel comments suggest that it is not that far off from another leading COVID-19 drug in the market that is being developed by Pfizer, which also said it was expecting US authorisation of emergency use of its vaccine by late November.

According to Moderna's Chief Executive, the first interim analysis is likely to take place in November. However, he noted that it was hard to predict exactly which week since it depends on the cases as well as people getting sick.

A report in MarketWatch said the first interim analysis of the vaccine's efficacy will happen when 53 people in the entire study get symptomatic COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Once there are significantly fewer vaccinated people than unvaccinated people among those 53 cases, the company may deem the results sufficient to seek government authorisation of wider use.

During this process, the company is also required to closely monitor the safety of at least half of the study, subjects for two months after vaccination, before it can apply for the drug to be used in emergency cases, the report said.

If Moderna moves to file for an emergency use authorisation shortly after the first interim results, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may take a few weeks to assess the application before making a decision on it in December.

If the vaccine doesn't demonstrate sufficient efficacy at the first interim analysis, Moderna said it will conduct a second analysis when 106 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 occur. However, this could push back the decision-making process made by FDA from December to late January or early February.

Moderna has codesigned its vaccine with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. It started human testing in March while simultaneously expanding the production of its doses. Initial studies showed it induced immune responses in study volunteers and was generally safe.

On October 19, Bancel said the company is expecting to produce about 20 million doses by the end of this year and at least 500 million doses next year.