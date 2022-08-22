English
    Moderate quake rattles Indonesian tourist island Bali

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
    A moderate earthquake shook Indonesia's tourist island of Bali on Monday, with no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

    The quake, which Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) said was a 5.6 magnitude, lasted for around a minute and led to many residents spilling from buildings on to streets, according to witnesses.

    It occurred at 1636 local time (0836 GMT) and was felt across the island and neighbouring Lombok, witnesses said. Officials at the local and national disaster mitigation agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    BMKG said no tsunami was expected.
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 03:47 pm
