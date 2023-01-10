 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Models unleashed by OEMs during last Expo relevant even now

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

With their fingers on the pulse of the market, the top three carmakers ― Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia ― launched SUVs over the last couple of years. Now, this trend of the previous Expo, showcasing and pushing SUVs, will get replicated at a larger scale in the current Expo. Also, electrification will be an emerging theme

Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the all-new Creta at Auto Expo 2020

The 15th edition of Auto Expo, which was held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida between 7th and 12th February 2020, is considered the harbinger of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) market boom as well as the beginning of Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution in the country. This could be reinforced by the fact that the trends seen in the pre-Covid Expo get amplified in the post-Covid Expo, which will also see an avalanche of SUV and EV unveils and launches.

Auto Expo 2020, which witnessed a turnout of 600,000+ visitors, saw the participation of many global automakers, such as Great Wall Motors (including namesake and Haval brands), Haima Automobile (in association with Bird Group), Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, MG Motor, Renault, Škoda Auto, Tata Motors, Volkswagen, etc. Some of them, however, have opted out this time around due to their own reasons.

Moneycontrol does a deep dive analysis on how some of the models which were unveiled at Auto Expo 2020, such as all-new Hyundai Creta and Tucson, Kia Sonnet and Carnival, the updated Ignis, Vitara Brezza, and Mahindra eXUV300 (launched as the XUV400), etc., have performed in terms of sales and the impact so far.

Maruti Suzuki had unveiled the Futuro-E electric SUV, updated Vitara Brezza, upgraded Ignis, and the three-door Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo. According to Jato Dynamics, nearly 247,245 units of Vitara and 111,680 units of Ignis were sold till November 2022 since their launch in early 20220. The third generation of this model was launched as ‘Brezza’ last year (not unveiled at the Expo), and 61,612 units of the model sold till November, as per Jato Dynamics.

A Maruti Suzuki spokesperson did not respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol on the sales performance of Ignis and Vitara Brezza. A senior official of the company had revealed that Brezza always commanded a long waiting period even before the launch last year of the current generation version.