App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Model Tenancy Act 2019 unlikely to go the RERA way: Housing ministry

All states, including West Bengal, have already given their commitment by signing an MoU from PMAY-U under which in the event the Centre comes up with the Model Tenancy Act, the states would either have to enact the same Act or align it with their existing rental laws

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

The Centre is confident that the states will back the Model Tenancy Act, 2019, and it would not go the RERA way, which has seen considerable dilutions as land is a state subject.

Allaying fears about the proposed law that aims to make renting of property easy, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri said states had committed to back such a law while signing up for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Modi government's affordable housing scheme.

"There is a lot of difference... With RERA, we were going for a completely unregulated real estate market where there was no regulator. However, under the Model Tenancy Act, 2019, there are both regulated and unregulated rental markets," Puri told mediapersons on July 23. The minister was responding to concerns that the proposed law, too, would be watered down like the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Close

States would be pursued to enact the tenancy law or amend the existing one to align with the provisions of the model act, agreed to by them under an MoU signed for PMAY-U, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, who accompanied the minister, said.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

"We have MoUs signed from PMAY-U with all the states, including West Bengal, that when the Centre comes up with the model tenancy act, the states will either enact the same act or align it with their existing laws," said Mishra.

The Act proposes to establish an independent authority in every state and Union Territory for registration of tenancy agreements and a separate court to take up all such disputes.

The government has received 56 suggestions from people, include those regarding security deposit, notice period for vacating premise, special provisions for senior citizens and NRI landowners.

The final draft, which has been approved by the cabinet, will be circulated among the states soon, Mishra said.

Since land is a state subject, states have the right to either adopt it or reject the proposed law. Also, the laws to be notified by the states will not have a retrospective effect.

Experts have warned that like RERA, the tenancy act may not achieve its potential if states do not follow the guidelines and dilute them. "While the government lays down the basic policies, the exact rules will likely change within each state since land is a state subject. Like we saw in the highly lopsided rollout of RERA, the Model Tenancy Act, 2019 may lose its real purpose if states do not follow the basic guidelines and dilute them. For this reason, the Model Tenancy Act, 2019—like RERA— may well become a process rather than an event, and need several course corrections to reduce regional dilutions before it becomes a force to reckon with,"Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, had said.

The tenancy law proposes limiting the advance security deposits to two months’ rent and has also suggested heavy penalties for tenants who overstay. Those who do may have to shell out double the rent for two months which could be increased to even four times. The draft also proposes to make the owner responsible for repairs and upkeep such as whitewash of the property.

Presenting the Budget on July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pushed for several reforms for rental housing, calling the tenancy laws archaic.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. #model tenancy Act 2019 #Real Estate #rental #RERA #states

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.