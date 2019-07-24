Model Tenancy Act 2019 unlikely to go the RERA way: Housing ministry

The Centre is confident that the states will back the Model Tenancy Act, 2019, and it would not go the RERA way, which has seen considerable dilutions as land is a state subject.

Allaying fears about the proposed law that aims to make renting of property easy, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri said states had committed to back such a law while signing up for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Modi government's affordable housing scheme.

"There is a lot of difference... With RERA, we were going for a completely unregulated real estate market where there was no regulator. However, under the Model Tenancy Act, 2019, there are both regulated and unregulated rental markets," Puri told mediapersons on July 23. The minister was responding to concerns that the proposed law, too, would be watered down like the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

States would be pursued to enact the tenancy law or amend the existing one to align with the provisions of the model act, agreed to by them under an MoU signed for PMAY-U, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, who accompanied the minister, said.

"We have MoUs signed from PMAY-U with all the states, including West Bengal, that when the Centre comes up with the model tenancy act, the states will either enact the same act or align it with their existing laws," said Mishra.

The Act proposes to establish an independent authority in every state and Union Territory for registration of tenancy agreements and a separate court to take up all such disputes.

The government has received 56 suggestions from people, include those regarding security deposit, notice period for vacating premise, special provisions for senior citizens and NRI landowners.

The final draft, which has been approved by the cabinet, will be circulated among the states soon, Mishra said.

Since land is a state subject, states have the right to either adopt it or reject the proposed law. Also, the laws to be notified by the states will not have a retrospective effect.

Experts have warned that like RERA, the tenancy act may not achieve its potential if states do not follow the guidelines and dilute them. "While the government lays down the basic policies, the exact rules will likely change within each state since land is a state subject. Like we saw in the highly lopsided rollout of RERA, the Model Tenancy Act, 2019 may lose its real purpose if states do not follow the basic guidelines and dilute them. For this reason, the Model Tenancy Act, 2019—like RERA— may well become a process rather than an event, and need several course corrections to reduce regional dilutions before it becomes a force to reckon with,"Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, had said.

The tenancy law proposes limiting the advance security deposits to two months’ rent and has also suggested heavy penalties for tenants who overstay. Those who do may have to shell out double the rent for two months which could be increased to even four times. The draft also proposes to make the owner responsible for repairs and upkeep such as whitewash of the property.

Presenting the Budget on July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pushed for several reforms for rental housing, calling the tenancy laws archaic.