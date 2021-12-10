MoCA working on guidelines for domestic airline capacity utilisation amid Omicon, COVID-19 third wave fears

Representational image.

In the wake of the outbreak of a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, and the threat it represents in terms of a third wave in India, the central government is considering putting in place a system of graded domestic aviation capacity cuts if cases start to rise in the country again.

As part of the new guidelines the government is working on, the Centre plans to introduce gradual capacity utilisation caps, if the need arises.

The first cap on capacity utilisation will be introduced if the country reports more than 50,000 cases daily, a senior government official said.

“In case daily COVID-19 cases crosses 50,000 the domestic capacity utilisation will be capped at 85 percent,” the official said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are working on a strategy to come out with guidelines to contain the spread of the virus in India, another government official told Moneycontrol.

As part of its plans, MoCA is looking to come out with guidelines which will be used to regulate domestic capacity utilisation, in case the need arises due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

“In order to not impose instant travel restrictions due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and to avoid people getting stuck in different locations, we are working on guidelines with the industry for domestic capacity utilisation,” a senior government official said.

MoCA had allowed domestic flights to fly with 100 percent capacity from October 18 onwards, coinciding with what is usually the beginning of the peak season for the aviation business in the country. This was the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that the government allowed 100 capacity utilisation.

In June this year, the government had announced a cut in capacity utilisation due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

Back then, the government's decision had come at a time when daily passenger traffic had registered a sharp decline due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and several States mandating RT-PCR tests for arriving passengers.

Domestic airlines in India have regularly said that a cap in domestic airline capacity utilisation is detrimental to the industry, which is still struggling to match pre-COVID-19 numbers in terms of passenger traffic.

IndiGo’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta, in a recent investor conference call, said that there was no reason for the government to keep caps on domestic capacity utilisations as passenger traffic was increasing and the yields of airlines were moving up.

“Removing the caps will be good for the economy, good for airline travel, and it will not hurt revenue. We are very sure about that,” Dutta had said.

On October 9, Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association had in a column said that travel restrictions imposed by governments have very little impact on virus spread.

“After nearly two years of dealing with COVID, we should have progressed beyond these knee-jerk, uncoordinated, Pavlovian-like responses to instead recognize that the virus is well on its way to becoming endemic,” Walsh wrote in his column.