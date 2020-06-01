Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

A post-COVID-19 world looks extremely different for Indian mobility startups. While they thrived on point-to-point shared transportation services earlier, these companies are now looking for long-term engagements with their consumers. Players like Vogo, Bounce and others have started offering year-long subscriptions to their users and the initial response has been positive.

Bengaluru-based scooter sharing platform Bounce said they have received around 2,000 bookings with the average booking duration of 45 days. In the case of Vogo, booking volumes have reached 40 percent of their pre-lockdown numbers, with a healthy share of renewals as well. The average booking period for Vogo is 15 days. Another Bengaluru-based ride-sharing startup Royal Brothers has also seen around 43 percent of its inventory getting booked on long term subscriptions of their bikes and scooters.

“Personal safety, better control and financial independence are the reasons for this move towards long term subscription,” said a Bounce spokesperson responding to Moneycontrol’s queries.

Industry insiders have pointed out that safety is one of the primary reasons for this shift. Consumers are wary of using public transport and a scooter which gets handled by multiple people through the day is not the safest choice either. Further, the scooters of these companies are parked around the city which raises more questions on safety and hygiene. On the other hand, many consumers are also not in a position to put in Rs 60,000 right now to buy a premium scooter or a bike. The subscription model works both ways.

“Considering the current economic situation, people are postponing the purchases of high-priced assets… using our scooters across multiple days gives users the ability to find a substitute for ownership without making the upfront capital commitment,” said Anand Ayyadurai, chief executive officer, Vogo.

Bounce, which used to offer self-driven scooters for city commute, is now offering scooters for one to two years’ rental, under the Bounce Atmanirbhar scheme. They are offering a new Vespa for Rs 5,800 for a year-long lease. For two years it becomes Rs 4,500.

Royal Brothers said that 80 percent of their business used to be daily rentals before COVID, now more than 80 percent of their daily bookings are long term rentals. They have a fleet of 2,000 two- wheelers.

Not only are companies offering these long term rentals, they are also sanitising the vehicles at the time of delivery. Royal Brothers co-founder Abhishek Chandrashekar said they are undertaking doorstep deliveries of the bikes, and then in front of the customer they are spraying disinfectants on the vehicle to reassure the customer.

“We are even keeping the key in the ignition slot while spraying the bikes, this ensures that even the keys are sanitised and the customer is convinced,” said Chandrashekar.

Vogo has adopted a similar procedure while doing deliveries mainly aimed at instilling confidence among consumers.

This is a marked shift from their previous business models and survival is one big point which has driven these companies towards this new direction. Industry observers have always stressed how consumers would want to get rid of the additional headache of finding parking, insurance, maintenance and everything that comes with ownership. Sharing would let consumers use scooters, cycles for point-to-point commute but have no headache about maintenance. But all that is changing now.

These companies are even ready to take care of the servicing of these vehicles. Ayyadurai of Vogo said that they allow customers to even drop the vehicle at their collection points for servicing and pick up an alternate vehicle.

“For minor services our mechanics are equipped to go to users’ homes and carry out the repairs,” he said.

More than geared bikes, scooters are showing higher popularity, said Chandrashekar. This indicates that many people are looking at these subscriptions as a mode to tide over the current crisis. Royal Brothers customers include doctors and paramedical staff who had to go to work even during the lockdown period. Many executives at software companies which had to be operational during the lockdown also opted for these vehicles.

While it started because there was no public transport during the first two phases of the lockdown, it is fast catching up as a trend with wider adoption. A post-COVID world will look very different for mobility startups where they will move more towards a leasing platform.



